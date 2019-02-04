Manyi says politics is no reason to deny him a free-to-air TV licence

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said the committee handling the free-to-air applications was in "the process of deliberating and analysing submissions post-hearings" with the intention of making recommendations no later than the end of next month.

"Icasa is still finalising this licensing process and is in no position to provide a view, at this stage, on the matter raised in relation to any of the applicants," said Maleka.

"However, we confirm that as soon as the process of licensing is completed, Icasa will publish a reasons document that will detail the entire process and how decisions were reached."

Manyi's Afrotone Media is in the running for the licence, along with Free To Air Television, Tshwaranang Media and Kwese Free TV.

Afrotone is the holding company of Infinity Media Networks (better known as ANN7, later renamed Afro Worldview) and The New Age Media (publisher of The New Age newspaper, later renamed Afro Voice) - both of which are under liquidation.

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and the SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition have previously objected to Afrotone's application. Both organisations raised concerns over Manyi's alleged role in state capture and his proximity to an ANC faction.

Their objection was slammed by Manyi's business partner Gary Naidoo in a submission to Icasa. Naidoo said Manyi and the company were "not connected to state capture but simply exercised their constitutional right to freedom of trade in purchasing the business" from the notorious Gupta family.