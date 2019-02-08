WATCH | EFF MP slaps man in Sona scuffle

"We were waiting for the presidential procession to leave. The police and security were in front of us. They were very courteous and said we should wait.

"The EFF came and said, 'sorry we have work to do' and they pushed through."

Swart said he did not see the person being slapped, but heard a sound of a "big smack".

"I saw someone who I thought was a police officer in civilian clothes, with blood on his cheek," he said.

Swart described the incident as "disgraceful".

"It's illegal for them to slap someone," he said.

DA MP Dean Macpherson said: "I saw exactly what happened. The police had asked everyone to wait until the President had left the lobby area. Julius Malema pushed his way through shouting ‘we have work to do’. At that point the police man in the suit stepped in and that’s when Dlamini slapped him."

In a statement, parliament said an investigation had been launched.

Presiding officers Baleka Mbete, the National Assembly Speaker, and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise, said they "denounce in the strongest terms the alleged assault of a police officer stationed at parliament by a Member of Parliament from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)."

"The presiding officers are outraged and disappointed by this shameful conduct by the MP, who, as a public representative, is expected to display exemplary conduct to the rest of society – particularly during an important and decorous occasion such as the SONA."

An "appropriate course of action" would be determined once they had received a full report, Mbete and Modise said.

The EFF was not immediately available for comment.

Social media commentators have identified the man suspected of slapping as Marshall Dlamini. TimesLIVE has not been able to independently verify his identification. Dlamini has not been answering calls to his phone.

Dlamini joined the EFF when it was founded in 2013, and became an MP two years later. The KwaZulu-Natal businessman owns a home in Centurion but his other assets are undeclared as they are shielded behind a family trust.