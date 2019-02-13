We will not be dictated to, says Lindiwe Sisulu of SA's role on UN Security Council

SA will not allow other countries to dictate to it during the country's stint on the UN Security Council.

This was the firm stance of international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who was addressing the second day of debate on the state of the nation address in parliament on Wednesday.

Sisulu dug in her heels, saying SA would not shirk its responsibility on African issues in the international body.

"SA will use its time at the security council, as well its chairship of the African Union, and will use Brics and other multilateral forums, to continue calling for a strong and timeous intervention for anything that needs decisive steps," she said.

In January, SA assumed its seat as a non-permanent member of the council for the next two years, while at the weekend SA was announced as the chair of the AU for 2020.

Sisulu focused a lot of her speech on promoting the important multilateral organisations, saying SA had a huge responsibility in stamping out anything that was anti-multilateralism.