WATCH | Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor

"She settled on No 5. We walked around the building on the south side and then we went into the house and did an internal visual inspection … After that we went to No 7 for inspection. Mentor did not feel comfortable with No 7, it was too modern in her words. The configuration inside the house didn’t correlate with anything. She dismissed No 7 and said we should go back to No 5."

The steps at the entrance:

Wiese said 10 steps were identified, not the five or six Mentor had remembered.

"She also could not remember the columns on top of the pedestals. She explained that the five or six steps that she recollected walked easily, and had a wider tread than what we were currently standing on … There was deliberation about whether they were white or grey, and she remembered marble steps. We encountered granite steps, although light in colour," Wiese said.

The pillar by a large window in the waiting area:

"We could not identify any columns. There were a lot of questions asked by Mentor regarding the foyer and the surrounding areas ... She couldn’t find the pillar and she remembered the space as larger and more open. We looked but could not find a place where that pillar could have been. The visual clues were such that the configuration in that place was not changed recently," Wiese said.

"The purpose of a pillar is usually to hold something up, so we were expecting a beam over the column or even under the floor slab. We could not find any evidence of such a scenario where a pillar made sense. If you remove that column and it was load-bearing, you would replace it with something else to keep up the beam. There was no clear indication of a new piece of skirting. There were dated light switches. It indicated to us that the wall wasn’t worked on recently, or even in 2010 … We couldn’t see on the floor finishes or on the ceiling surface where such a column may have been removed."