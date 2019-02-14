Politics

Unreserved apology from Solly Mapaila to the PAC, Sobukwe family

14 February 2019 - 16:21 By TimesLIVE
Solly Mapaila
Solly Mapaila
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila will visit the Sobukwe family in person, after a backlash to his reported assertion that Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe had received preferential treatment from the apartheid government.

"I hereby furnish an unreserved apology to the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), the Sobukwe family and to his legacy. I fully respect the Prof’s contribution to the liberation struggle," Mapaila said in a statement on Thursday.

He said he had met with PAC president Narius Moloto on Thursday morning to express his apology in person.

"I have also spoken with the Sobukwe family, through Dini Sobukwe, to express my profound apology and will create time to visit the family in person. I will also engage other leaders of the PAC on the matter."

On Tuesday, at an event at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg, Mapaila used Sobukwe's name in commenting on "the unforgivable segregatory approach that was followed by the apartheid regime with regard to the treatment of prisoners, specifically Robben Island prisoners".

Outrage over Solly Mapaila’s comments on Robert Sobukwe

The South African Communist Party’s second deputy general-secretary, Solly Mapaila, caused a stir on social media after he claimed that Pan ...
News
10 hours ago

In an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, Mapaila said: "I was not blaming Robert Sobukwe, I was blaming the apartheid government and his collusion and his participation in that regard. For instance, they put him in a house on Robben Island, they treated him as the main political prisoner when others were treated as terrorists and slaves."

Mapaila said other political prisoners on Robben Island were forced to do hard labour, while Sobukwe had "privileges", like receiving clothing and books.

On Thursday, Mapaila said his message had been distorted.

"In my address, I never said, and never did I infer, that Sobukwe colluded with the apartheid regime or betrayed the struggle. Of course I must concede that this distortion followed the posture I adopted on the presentation of this matter. I could have been more restrained."

"...Notwithstanding the apartheid regime’s deliberate segregation, our movement indeed regarded all the apartheid prisoners as political prisoners. I remain respectful of all political prisoners from different persuasions and ideologies, including Professor Robert Sobukwe."

He said his late younger brother, Jomo Walter, had belonged to the Pan Africanist Students Organisation (Paso), to the PAC and its military wing, the Azanian People's Liberation Army (Apla). "We never denied his affiliation and activism in the PAC."

Mapaila added: "Lastly, I must reiterate the point that it was the apartheid regime that incarcerated Professor Robert Sobukwe, created the 'Sobukwe Clause' and kept him separate from the rest of the prisoners in Robert Island. The segregation was committed by the apartheid regime for its own racist ends. These acts remain the sins of the apartheid regime and remain unforgivable."

MORE

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe: Activist widow of PAC founder

The activist was subjected to years of cat-and-mouse torment while her husband was on Robben Island
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Family will remember Zondeni Sobukwe for her 'humility and simplicity'

The Sobukwe family says it will remember Zondeni‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe‚ for her “humility and ...
News
6 months ago

PAC apologises after 'hooligans' force Mabuza to leave Mama Sobukwe's funeral

Deputy President David Mabuza had to be escorted away from the venue
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota Politics
  3. No single solution - Ramaphosa sticks to his guns on 'difficult to lead' Eskom Politics
  4. Top court grapples with cabinet appointments: can they be reviewed? Politics
  5. Unreserved apology from Solly Mapaila to the PAC, Sobukwe family Politics

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X