Unreserved apology from Solly Mapaila to the PAC, Sobukwe family

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila will visit the Sobukwe family in person, after a backlash to his reported assertion that Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe had received preferential treatment from the apartheid government.

"I hereby furnish an unreserved apology to the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), the Sobukwe family and to his legacy. I fully respect the Prof’s contribution to the liberation struggle," Mapaila said in a statement on Thursday.

He said he had met with PAC president Narius Moloto on Thursday morning to express his apology in person.

"I have also spoken with the Sobukwe family, through Dini Sobukwe, to express my profound apology and will create time to visit the family in person. I will also engage other leaders of the PAC on the matter."

On Tuesday, at an event at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg, Mapaila used Sobukwe's name in commenting on "the unforgivable segregatory approach that was followed by the apartheid regime with regard to the treatment of prisoners, specifically Robben Island prisoners".