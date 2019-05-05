Politics

Revving and razzmatazz as ANC Siyanqoba rally kicks off

05 May 2019 - 12:58 By Qaanitah Hunter
The 61,000-seater Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg was filled to capacity on Sunday for the ANC's Siyanqoba rally.
The 61,000-seater Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg was filled to capacity on Sunday for the ANC's Siyanqoba rally.
Image: via twitter #MyANC

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday for the party's final rally ahead of Wednesday's vote.

The party's four-month election campaign culminated with Sunday's rally, which saw the 61,000-seater stadium filled to capacity. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his final campaign message in an effort to prompt voters to support the party.

The president entered the stadium with other officials of the party, with ANC Gauteng chair David Makhura in tow.

The mood was jubilant all morning as supporters streamed in waving ANC flags and wearing party regalia. The crowd erupted as gospel singer Rebecca Malope made her way to the stage.

The Siyanqoba rally is the ANC's last effort to flex its political muscle before South Africans cast their ballots.

For the first time, the party offered free WiFi in the stadium and encouraged their supporters to post selfies on social media.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula revved up the crowd as bikers revved their engines to the crowd’s delight.

"When I say 'people's president' you say 'Ramaphosa'," he chanted.

A makeshift coffin with the words "rest in peace DA" was paraded around the stadium.

The ANC is hoping to increase its majority nationally while it fights to hold on to its majority in Gauteng.

MORE

Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things done'

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not consider entering into a coalition ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC holds final Siyanqoba rally ahead of Wednesday's elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday on the party's state of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 elections overwhelmingly in all ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Revving and razzmatazz as ANC Siyanqoba rally kicks off Politics
  3. EFF supporters at the ready as Malema and co head to final election rally Politics
  4. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Pages
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X