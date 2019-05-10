South Africa wanted key players back early from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prepare for the World Cup‚ but were bullied into backing down.

Now cricket-minded South Africans will wonder if that’s why Kagiso Rabada will go to the tournament nursing a back injury.

TimesLIVE is informed that the request for the players’ early return was made by Ottis Gibson to Cricket South Africa (CSA) five months ago. This has been denied by CSA.

Gibson apparently wanted his charges back by the first week of May — later than England and Australia withdrew their stars from the IPL but well ahead of Sunday’s final‚ and a decent chunk of time before England and South Africa clash in the World Cup opener at the Oval on May 30.

Gibson’s request was‚ sources say‚ forwarded to CSA’s chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ and then acting chief operating officer‚ Naasei Appiah‚ to put to their counterparts in the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).

The BCCI’s response was to threaten to cancel three one-day internationals they had mooted playing on their tour to South Africa in December 2021 and January 2022‚ when they are scheduled for three Tests and as many T20s.

The lucrative offer might have been too good to refuse for CSA‚ whose losses are in the millions and counting.

CSA denied this version of events‚ with a spokesperson saying flatly: “That’s not true at all.”

As for Gibson asking for his charges to be home early‚ their reponse was: “We are not aware of such a request made to the executive.”

But there was an admission that smaller entities in global cricket like CSA are helpless to stop the BCCI from getting their way.