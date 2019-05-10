Pedestrian results as voters take 'taxi party' for a bumpy ride at the polls

It's back to the drawing board for the leaders of the taxi industry-aligned political party Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA) after a bumpy ride at the polls.

As the Electoral Commission (IEC) updated the election results on Friday, ATA had garnered 0.09% of the national vote. In the race for the bottom, the party was sandwiched between Black First Land First which got 0.10% of the national vote and the South African Capitalist Party (ZACP) with 0.09%.

ATA's aim of taking to the political playing field and tackling the likes of the ANC, DA and the EFF was vague from the beginning.

In a statement outlining some of the party's intentions, its leaders appeared to have had enough of forking out money for traffic violations. According to the statement in March, the party was formed by three taxi associations - "Cata, Codeta and Ncedo".