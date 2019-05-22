Politics

WATCH | SA's sixth parliament sworn in

22 May 2019 - 18:11 By timeslive

MPs who will make up SA's sixth parliament were sworn in on Wednesday.

The ANC claimed 230 seats while main opposition parties the DA and EFF claimed 84 and 44 seats respectively.

MPs who are 50 years old or older comprise 57% of MPs. The youngest is 23 and the oldest is 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also officially sworn in as president. 

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane was not sworn in. Mokonyane withdrew her name from the ANC's MP list at the last minute. She had been nominated for the role of chair of chairs.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza also requested not to be sworn in. ANC presidency head Zizi Kodwa said Mabuza had decided to "postpone" his taking of the oath of office until he had addressed the ANC's integrity commission, which has red-flagged him as not suitable to represent the party in parliament.

