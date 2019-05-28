SA's deputy president: Five must-read stories

As South Africa waits for Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet, SowetanLIVE is reporting that David Mabuza will be sworn in as an ANC MP today.

From integrity committees to cabinet delays, here are five stories around Mabuza and the position of deputy president that you need to read.

Speculation

Mabuza dismissed speculation that he might not return as the country's second-in-command when Ramaphosa announces his cabinet.

"Hayi, well, no, all the speculations are wrong," said Mabuza.

These comments were made prior to Mabuza not being sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.