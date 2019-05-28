Politics

SA's deputy president: Five must-read stories

28 May 2019 - 07:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Gallo Images

As South Africa waits for Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet, SowetanLIVE is reporting that David Mabuza will be sworn in as an ANC MP today.

From integrity committees to cabinet delays, here are five stories around Mabuza and the position of deputy president that you need to read.

Speculation

Mabuza dismissed speculation that he might not return as the country's second-in-command when Ramaphosa announces his cabinet.

"Hayi, well, no, all the speculations are wrong," said Mabuza.

These comments were made prior to Mabuza not being sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

Postponement

Mabuza asked not to be sworn in as a member of parliament on May 22.

The ANC released a statement claiming that the deputy president had asked for a postponement until he had addressed the ANC's integrity commission, which red-flagged him and other party figures as not suitable to represent the governing ANC in parliament.

Cabinet

On Sunday, Ramaphosa delayed announcing his cabinet after reportedly consulting with Mabuza and other senior ANC leaders.

Madonsela for deputy president? Naah!

Social media users were excited about the prospect of former public protector Thuli Madonsela being named Ramaposa's right-hand woman, but that was quickly shut down with two reasons: she's not a member of the National Assembly and she's not on the ANC's 2019 electoral list.

Extra time

Some people's patience is wearing thin. However, many have expressed confidence in whatever decision Ramaphosa makes and encouraged other South Africans to give him time and support.

