'The Cat' is back: Mzansi reacts to David Mabuza's return to parliament
South Africans have reacted to the news that ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be sworn into parliament on Tuesday, saying he has lived up to his nickname, "The Cat".
This after he postponed his swearing in on May 22 to clear his name with the ANC's integrity committee.
The ANC released a statement claiming Mabuza had asked for a postponement until he had addressed the committee, which red-flagged him and other party figures as not suitable to represent the governing ANC in parliament.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
David Mabuza called the ANC’s bluff and demanded that his detractors either put up evidence - or shut up. It is his right to do so. Ultimately, allegations remain allegations until proven. His path is now clear to resume his role as No.2 and continue his campaign to be President.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 28, 2019
#DavidMabuza's moves are calculated,he is a very shrewd politician, few of us knew that he will become the Deputy President & never did we expect him to step aside until his name was cleared by ANC integrity Committee & the Public Protector ,he now have the green light,Wise moves— Major General (@EliasChinemore) May 28, 2019
I have always respected #DavidMabuza as a politician and strategist. What a masterstroke and master timing. CR must give this man more responsibility in running the country, his a man not scared of power and knows its uses.— TheUnderGod (@vuxulu) May 28, 2019
#DavidMabuza being sworn in today has effectively shaked off the integrity committee off his back for the next five years.— Boitshepo Monaledi (@Boi_Boi_08) May 28, 2019
They cannot comeback and say they were wrong in allowing him to go to parliament withoit a verdict.
The Cat madoda. pic.twitter.com/63jYomXwi7
#davidmabuza is not an idiot. I suspect that he knows that his name is going to be cleared. Soonest that's done he's on the freeway to the presidency. No one can complain. PR sorted..— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) May 28, 2019
David Mabuza playing politics, and very well at that. #DavidMabuza— Siya Dlova (@Stash777) May 28, 2019
The Cat.🐈 Like it or not. #DavidMabuza pic.twitter.com/Ksd8v0J0Ph— MANDZENGA ★☭ (@Mandzenga_) May 28, 2019
#DavidMabuza— Terry Mudau🇿🇦 (@Terrimudau) May 28, 2019
5 years later South Africa will wake up with DD Mabuza as President of the Republic same way America did with Donald Trumpet. Save this tweet ✍️
Ladies and gentlemen, the Cat is back. The Cat is back!#DavidMabuza pic.twitter.com/hAUih9F33j— tebz (@tololodj) May 28, 2019