Politics

'The Cat' is back: Mzansi reacts to David Mabuza's return to parliament

28 May 2019 - 13:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC deputy president David Mabuza.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South Africans have reacted to the news that ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be sworn into parliament on Tuesday, saying he has lived up to his nickname, "The Cat".

This after he postponed his swearing in on May 22 to clear his name with the ANC's integrity committee.

The ANC released a statement claiming Mabuza had asked for a postponement until he had addressed the committee, which red-flagged him and other party figures as not suitable to represent the governing ANC in parliament.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions: 

