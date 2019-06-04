SACP in KZN furious with ANC for lack of consultation on new MECs

Daggers have been drawn between the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal following the exclusion of SACP members in the provincial cabinet that was recently announced by newly elected KZN premier Sihle Zikalala.

The SACP claims it was not consulted by the ANC about the appointment of the 10 provincial MECs, which excluded its provincial secretary Themba Mthembu, a former agriculture and rural development MEC. He was replaced by Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

Mthembu told a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that the tripartite alliance, which consists of the ANC, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SACP, in KZN was not working together.

He said while the SACP applauded inclusive deployments through consultation with the alliance in the national and provincial executive committees in provinces such as Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, the deployment in KZN lacked meaningful consultation.

“We’re saying that we were not properly consulted. In fact, we’re saying we were not consulted at all. We were informed of decisions that had already been taken. In fact, we felt being managed rather than being consulted.

“We’re managing each other now here in KwaZulu-Natal in the alliance rather than working together and consulting each other on issues pertaining to governance,” said Mthembu.