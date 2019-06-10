Politics

Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe join list of parliamentary resignations

10 June 2019 - 13:56 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Jeff Radebe. File photo.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Former minister of intelligence and home affairs Siyabonga Cwele and former minister of justice and energy Jeff Radebe have resigned as ANC members of parliament, said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday.

Cwele and Radebe join other former ministers who resigned last week, including Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketho and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Radebe was for the first time since the advent of democracy left out of the national executive when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his team recently, bringing Radebe's long service to an end.

Radebe was first appointed minister of public works by President Nelson Mandela in 1994 before President Thabo Mbeki moved him to public enterprises the following term and shifted him to transport between 2004 and 2009.

Former president Jacob Zuma in 2009 appointed Radebe as minister of justice and constitutional development before moving him to the presidency. He last served as energy minister.

Cwele has served as minister of intelligence with his last stint in the national executive being minister of home affairs but he also failed to make the cut in the recently appointed cabinet.

It is not immediately clear where the two are headed.

