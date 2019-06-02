Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

What are we to make of Ramaphosa's values when we read into his cabinet picks?

02 June 2019 - 00:07

The cabinet sworn in by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng this week seems to be the product of deals, trade-offs and compromises struck in secret, which in the end leaves it resembling scrambled eggs. It is neither fish nor fowl.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Where is the support for Gordhan as Malema spews his racist ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Moyane destroyed legitimate livelihoods Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Powerful interests are holding up government's agenda and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Spooks and crooks - Ramaphosa can't be sure whom to trust in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. NEWS ANALYSIS - Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. Who's in and who's out of SA's 2019 cabinet Politics
  2. XOLELA MANGCU | Ramaphosa has rearranged the deck chairs but it's the same old ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | A reorientation of the state, rather than merely moving ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MBHAZIMA SHILOWA AND DUMISANI TEMBE | Whose class interests will the president ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘Did you see this coming?’ Mogoeng asks De Lille Politics
  6. Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet explained Politics
  7. It's not about me, it's about women - Bathabile Dlamini on being dumped from ... Politics
X