Ramaphosa, ministers meet Eskom board to discuss its 'challenges'

18 June 2019 - 16:33 By Nico Gous
President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed 'challenges' with the Eskom board on Tuesday. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed 'challenges' with the Eskom board on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Business Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the Eskom board in Cape Town on Tuesday to talk about its "financial and operational challenges".

"The board presented a report on the implementation of the nine-point plan, focusing on its key priorities being the need to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, cutting costs, driving efficiencies and increasing revenue through, among others, higher collection rates," Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Tuesday. "The president has reiterated to the board that the energy utility, Africa’s largest producer of electricity and one of our nation’s most strategic assets, is critical to SA’s growth and development."

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan also attended.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned last month and will leave the power utility at the end of July.

Ramaphosa met the leaders of state-owned enterprises earlier this month to discuss their challenges.

In February, the government announced a record bailout of R69bn over three years for Eskom.

