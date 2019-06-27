ANC wants Modise to take on unprecedented role - but opposition parties have concerns

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said that while they did not oppose her nomination to sit on the JSC, it would be impractical for Modise to do justice to all these deployments on top of her full-time job as speaker.

"Honourable speaker, you will realise when you have to sit in the PAP [Pan-African Parliament], in the SADC PF [parliamentary forum] and the JSC, that it's not practical in terms of schedule. You won’t be able to sit in three deployments and still be the speaker of the NA [National Assembly].

"Whatever happens, you're going to compromise either of the four major responsibilities. I think that the ANC caucus must relook into it," Shivambu said during a vote on the matter.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said, however, that they were well aware what it meant to have Modise deployed to all four of these critical structures.

"We will attend to it, as the ANC," said Dlakude.

For his part, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen made light of the moment, opting to mock the EFF.

"Madam speaker, in terms of (house) rule 85, I think it's a reflection on your ability to be a multi-tasker but also for the sake of consistency. This is the thing about the EFF, they came here just now and said you won the election, you must put up whatever you want and now they've got a different view.

"It's Pravin one day, no Pravin the next day. It's Busisiwe Mkhwebane the one day, no Mkhwebane the one day. Speaker one day, no speaker one day," said Steenhuisen.