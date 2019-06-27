Cabinet sets up inter-ministerial committee to prepare for 2021 local elections

National elections might only have happened last month, but the cabinet has already moved swiftly to plan for the next vote in two years.

It has set up an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) to manage the logistical and administrative preparations for the municipal elections in 2021.

This is according to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who was addressing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the fortnightly cabinet meeting in Cape Town.

Mthembu said the IMC, to be chaired by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, would work with the Electoral Commission and other relevant bodies to ensure preparations for the elections went smoothly.

Mthembu added that the committee would work closely with the Municipal Demarcation Board to ensure municipal boundary issues, which affect the wards and municipalities to be contested, are finalised well ahead of time.

The IMC would include ministers such as Tito Mboweni (finance), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Mthembu himself, and Ayanda Dlodlo (state security). Justice minister Ronald Lamola would also be on the committee.

Directors-general from their departments would constitute the IMC's technical support team.