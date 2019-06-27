Emmanuel Okwi had given Uganda a 12th-minute lead at a packed Cairo International Stadium‚ where the two teams in the 7pm opener of the double header had the bizarre experience of playing in front of a packed house‚ where the noise being generated was more in anticipation of Egypt's 2-0 win against DRC at 10pm.

Uganda were led to their first Afcon finals in 38 years at Gabon 2017 by current Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.

They have now‚ under Frenchman Sébastien Desabre‚ reached the knockout stage for the first time since they were losing finalists to hosts Ghana in 1978‚ before their barren run of qualifications for the tournament began.

"All-in-all we want to go as far as we can. If we win against Egypt [on Saturday‚ at Cairo International] it will give us more confidence in the group." Onyango said.