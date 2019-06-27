WATCH LIVE | State capture: BNP Capital director Daniel Mahlangu testifies
Editor's Note: Feed starts at 10am
27 June 2019 - 09:55
The director of BNP Capital, Daniel Mahlangu, is giving testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.
Yesterday, the commission heard the testimony of former CEO of SAA and current acting CEO of SA Express Sizakele Mzimela.
Airport co-ordinator for SA Express Estelle Loock testified on Tuesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the commission.