President Cyril Ramaphosa will not loot, he is wealthy: Nehawu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will never loot public funds because he is rich.

This was said by National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) general-secretary Zola Saphetha, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the union's policy conference in Boksburg on Friday.

Saphetha was weighing in on the union's relationship with President Ramaphosa, Nehawu having been the first Cosatu affiliate to throw its weight behind him before the ANC's Nasrec conference at which Ramaphosa was elected president.

He is not the first politician to make these remarks. ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the same thing before the conference.

Saphetha said President Ramaphosa must use his "executive powers" within the ANC and not be bullied by the governing party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Should President Ramaphosa fail to do this, Saphetha said, Nehawu would have a problem with him.

"Cyril is not only the president of the ANC, but he is the president of the country and must serve the country with the respect it deserves and not prioritise ANC people," said Saphetha.

"We are expecting the best from Cyril, nothing less. We do not expect him to loot the resources of the state because he is wealthy, he has money, and if he does so we will be disappointed.