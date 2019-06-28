State capture: BNP defends decision to slap SAA with cancellation fee

BNP Capital director Daniel Mahlangu has stood by his company's 2016 decision to slap SA Airways (SAA) with a massive cancellation fee should the airline terminate the contract between them.

BNP stood to gain more than R50m had the cancellation fee come into effect.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday, Mahlangu provided long-winded answers to questions from the commission's evidence leader, Kate Hofemyr, who was probing why BNP proposed a cancellation fee for work done on the day it was handed a multimillion-rand contract by SAA.

BNP’s 2016 contract with the airline was initially for transaction advisory services relating to the airline’s sourcing of R15bn it needed for a capital restructuring project. However, BNP’s mandate was later extended, providing that the company also source the funds for SAA.

The financier stood to earn R2.6m for its advisory services and more than R200m to arrange the R15bn capital SAA needed. But the deal was scrapped after media reports and subsequent legal action taken by civil organisation Outa.