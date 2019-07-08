Politics

Why are e-tolls here to stay? Solly Msimanga weighs in

08 July 2019 - 10:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Solly Msimanga.
Image: Genevieve Quintal

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s comments on e-tolls confirm that under the ANC administration the gantries are here to stay, said DA caucus leader Solly Msimanga.

Last week, in his State of the Province Address (Sopa), Gauteng Premier David Makhura said e-tolls have no future in the province.

However, in a series of tweets, Mboweni insisted that e-tolls won't be removed.

He said there should have been a plan at the introduction of e-tolls to ensure the system worked and yielded returns in the long term.

