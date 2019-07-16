DJ Fresh’s language was 'unfortunate' but 'lacked intention': BCCSA

The on-air language used by DJ Fresh - which led to Metro FM firing him last week - was “unfortunate”. However, he "lacked intention".

That is what that the SABC and the Metro FM said in their submissions to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) following a complaint from listener Daniel Mokwa.

“We sheepishly accept that the presenter [Fresh] was overtaken by emotions to rationally respond to the comment made by the listener against him. As an experienced presenter, we anticipate that the incident could have been avoided and for that we sincerely apologise to the complainant,” Metro FM said.