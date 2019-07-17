'Of course, you are racist. You are,' Jackson Mthembu tells EFF MPs

Minister Jackson Mthembu has accused the EFF of being racist towards South Africans of Indian origin.

Mthembu, the minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, deviated from his prepared speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday to defend public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who has been under attack from the EFF for months for his role in the establishment of the so-called rogue unit at SA Revenue Services.

Members of the EFF also charged at Gordhan while he tried to present his budget vote speech last week.

“Why do the EFF pursue Gordhan so much? Let's just try and answer this question,” said Mthembu. “Why this anarchic pursuit of this stalwart of our liberation movement?"

He added: “One reason that we want to put is that there is a deep-seated hatred for our Indian compatriots among this."

After being heckled by EFF MPs, Mthembu said: "Of course, you are racist. You are.”

Mthembu characterised the EFF's conduct towards Gordhan last week as disrespectful, rude and uncouth.

He said Gordhan's sin was the work he was doing in cleaning up state-owned entities.

“I can assure you that in his attempts to clean the state-owned entities, he stepped on some corrupt toes of EFF cronies”.

Mthembu also accused the EFF of trying to deviate from their friends who are dealing in illicit cigarettes and who regularly fund the party, and whom he said were being pursued by the tax collecting agencies.

“Now Pravin becomes a scapegoat,” he added.