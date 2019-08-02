ANC disbands Western Cape PEC as party loses patience with faction fights
The ANC has resolved to disband its provincial leadership structure in the Western Cape.
The decision was taken by the party's decision-making national executive committee (NEC) at its meeting last weekend. The ANC Youth League leadership was also dissolved at the same meeting.
In a statement on Friday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved after its term of office expired.
Mabe also indicated that the party's national leaders had also lost patience with factional battles plaguing the ANC in the Western Cape, which some in the party has said as one of the reasons why it was battling to dislodge the DA from power there.
The Western Cape is the only province where the ANC doesn't govern.
"The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the PEC in the Western Cape, whose growing internal disintegration turn to play itself out in the public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties," said Mabe.
He said the ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with party structures as part of organisational building and renewal.
"A provincial interim committee will be established in accordance with the ANC constitution. The immediate task of the provincial interim committee is to implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province towards an elective provincial conference," said Mabe.
He said the ANC's efforts to reclaim the Western Cape from the governing DA remained "firmly on course".
The disbandment comes after several public spats among ANC Western Cape leaders, including fights over a R1m donation from controversial businessman Iqbal Surve in the run-up to the May elections.
Factional fights reached their peak when provincial treasurer, Maurencia Gillion, was suspended and later re-instated.
The Western Cape ANC has been without a provincial chairperson since 2016 when it fired Marius Fransman.
It repeatedly failed to hold a provincial general council to elect his replacement amid international squabbles while its overdue provincial conference to elect new leaders has been repeatedly postponed.