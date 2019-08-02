ANC disbands Western Cape PEC as party loses patience with faction fights

The ANC has resolved to disband its provincial leadership structure in the Western Cape.

The decision was taken by the party's decision-making national executive committee (NEC) at its meeting last weekend. The ANC Youth League leadership was also dissolved at the same meeting.

In a statement on Friday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved after its term of office expired.

Mabe also indicated that the party's national leaders had also lost patience with factional battles plaguing the ANC in the Western Cape, which some in the party has said as one of the reasons why it was battling to dislodge the DA from power there.

The Western Cape is the only province where the ANC doesn't govern.

"The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the PEC in the Western Cape, whose growing internal disintegration turn to play itself out in the public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties," said Mabe.