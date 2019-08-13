Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma: Here's what you need to know

Former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom has confirmed he will take legal action against former president Jacob Zuma and sue him for R500,000, following a tweet in which Zuma claimed Hanekom was a spy.

Here is what you need to know:

Spy claims

On July 25, Zuma took to Twitter, alleging that the former minster in his cabinet was a "known enemy agent".

This comes after Hanekom's admission that he had spoken to members of opposition parties in parliament ahead of a no-confidence vote in Zuma in February 2018.

Zuma's tweet was a reaction to claims made by the EFF leader Julius Malema outside the high court in Pretoria after a hearing in the matter between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on July 23.