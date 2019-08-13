Politics

State capture: Zondo finds council's same-day approval of Estina dairy project 'strange'

13 August 2019 - 15:25 By Amil Umraw
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday how the Phumelela municipality in the Free State took a resolution to accept a proposal on the controversial Estina dairy farm project the same day it was punted by the province's agriculture department.

Testifying before the commission, former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi described a presentation made by department officials at the municipality ahead of a council meeting on June 12 2012.

"A delegation by DoA [department of agriculture] led by Peter Thabethe [head of the department] visited the municipality. We had a planned council meeting that day. They requested to do a presentation to all the councillors. Local farmers were also in attendance," Moremi said.

In the presentation, the department sought to create awareness around the project and requested that a local farm be made available for production. It was punted as an opportunity for direct foreign investment and a method to create more than 500 jobs.

They needed the municipality to hand over Krynauwlust farm as the base on which the dairy farm would operate.

Treasury officials were 'pressured' to pay R30m to Gupta-linked firm

Free State department of agriculture finance boss Selpate Dlamini allegedly insisted that provincial Treasury officials pay out R30m to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

At the council meeting that followed on the same day, it was resolved that the project be approved and that Thabethe should draft resolutions that would be approved the following week.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, chair of the commission, expressed his concern at the haste in which the project was accepted, saying it was "strange" that the council approved the matter on the same day, without assessing the financial implications of handing over the farm.

The Vrede-based project, which was signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk and other dairy products on a large scale. However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina - a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project - only 1% was spent on actual farming.

Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas. Then Free State premier Ace Magashule, who now serves at the ANC's secretary general, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane are among the alleged key facilitators who oversaw the deal.

The commission will continue on Wednesday.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

The sun sets quickly on Ramaphosa's 'new dawn'

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

'Bring me my father's killers': daughter of slain Estina dairy farm beneficiary

Following key testimony at the state capture inquiry, Loliwe Ngwenya, 29, has hope that her family will finally find out who killed her father.
News
1 week ago

Manifest evil of Estina dairy farm project cheated people out of their one chance of a decent life

When people speak of the Estina dairy farm in Vrede you might get the impression of an idyllic, sun-dappled countryside with cows grazing in the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Government official 'out of the country' when Estina dairy project document signed in his name

A Free State government official told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that he was not in the country when a document to accept a proposal by ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC vs Mashaba mudslinging intensifies in Joburg Politics
  2. DA to fight NHI bill 'all the way to the Constitutional Court' Politics
  3. State capture: Zondo finds council's same-day approval of Estina dairy project ... Politics
  4. Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma: Here's what you need to know Politics
  5. Gumede, Exco members from eThekwini and Msunduzi redeployed 'immediately' Politics

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X