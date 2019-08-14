eThekweni mayor Zandile Gumede fired: everything you need to know

Embattled eThekweni mayor Zandile Gumede has officially been fired.

The KZN branch of the ANC confirmed that Gumede had been "redeployed" following the special provincial executive committee meeting which ended on Monday.

Here is what you need to know:

The history

In May last year, it emerged that Gumede, a strong ally of former president Jacob Zuma, was being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly facilitating money laundering‚ fraud and corruption, allegedly to pay back cronies who helped pave the way to realise her political ambitions.

An investigation found that Gumede was allegedly illegally involved in a R25m tender for a sanitation company, which was asked to provide the city with 800 chemical toilets for six months.