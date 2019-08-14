'I want to clear my name,' says axed Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
Former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has vowed to "set the record straight" after being removed from the powerful post this week.
Gumede, who learned of her fate a day earlier following a decision by the ANC KZN provincial executive committee, said on Wednesday evening that she would be making a statement on the matter soon.
"I ... reserve my right to remain silent while taking personal advice, including political and legal counsel, regarding this decision. I will be making a public statement and announcing my next course of action," she said.
"In the main, I want to clear my name - particularly on how I have been characterised and vilified, directly or indirectly.
"I believe it is important that I set the record straight as [the] first woman mayor of this beautiful city and [the] first woman chairperson of the biggest region of [the] ANC in South Africa," said Gumede, who held the position of ANC eThekwini chair.
"I won’t be silenced and I will not allow the truth to be made a first casualty of this matter," she added.
Gumede signed off her statement with "Mayor Zandile Gumede - eThekwini Metropolitan City".
She is currently facing charges of fraud, including over a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender. However, it was not this criminal case that saw her being removed from her post, but rather the poor running of city services - particularly refuse removal.