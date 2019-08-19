EFF Student Command wants MP Tebogo Mokwele suspended over CR17 payment

The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) has called for the suspension of party MP Tebogo Mokwele, who received money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed on Sunday that Mokwele received R40,000 from the campaign account, the Sowetan reported.

Ndlozi said Mokwele had confessed to receiving the money, which she said was assistance for a personal financial problem.

“She has since confessed to the EFF leadership and indicated that the money related to a personal problem [bereavement] she had, which President Ramaphosa was assisting with,” he said.