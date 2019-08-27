Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana back at Zondo commission

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

27 August 2019 - 09:27 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will hear the testimony of former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana on Tuesday.

He last gave evidence at the commission in April this year where he admitted that he accepted R10,000 from Rajesh Gupta in 2014, two years after he was axed from the provincial executive.

On Monday, the commission heard testimony from a former government official who alleged that former president Jacob Zuma lied to the state capture inquiry. 


Former chief director in the office of the minister in the presidency, Brent Adrian Simons, said Zuma lied when he said he had not instructed then department minister Collins Chabane to axe government communication and information system (GCIS) head Themba Maseko in 2011. 

