'Chairperson, I was the main man' - seven hilarious quotes from Hlaudi's state capture testimony

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was in the hot seat on Tuesday as he testified before the state capture commission.

Motsoeneng was quizzed on the state of the SABC during his tenure as one of its leading executives, his relationship with the Gupta family as well as his lack of educational qualifications. He disputed reports that he had lied about his educational background.

On social media, many were amused by his responses, with one user saying, “Hlaudi is having fun there at the Zondo commission”. Here are seven hilarious quotes from his testimony:

Wits lecturer

“I lecture at universities. Even at Wits Business School, I lecture and my lectures about my leadership, they have turned them as part of their syllabus.”