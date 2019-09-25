WATCH LIVE | State capture spotlight turns to police watchdog Ipid
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
25 September 2019 - 10:20
The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence on Wednesday from the national head of investigation in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Matthews Sesoko, and Limpopo head of Ipid Innocent Khuba.
In documents published on Biznews on Monday, Angelo Agrizzi is accused of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the inquiry that Gavin Watson was the only person who made decisions at Bosasa , which did extensive business with the state.
Watson died in a car accident near the OR Tambo International Airport on August 29, in what has been described as suspicious circumstances.
TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims.