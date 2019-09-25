WATCH LIVE | State capture spotlight turns to police watchdog Ipid

In documents published on Biznews on Monday, Angelo Agrizzi is accused of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the inquiry that Gavin Watson was the only person who made decisions at Bosasa , which did extensive business with the state.

Watson died in a car accident near the OR Tambo International Airport on August 29, in what has been described as suspicious circumstances.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims.