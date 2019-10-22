MPs liken Herman Mashaba to 'cry baby' wailing about immigration

MPs likened outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to a cry baby and a spoiled rich kid - and some in his own party criticised his choice of words in characterising home affairs as "dysfunctional".

The exasperated mayor was in parliament to talk about illegal immigration on Tuesday.

He had written to the national legislature earlier this year asking for intervention as he accused the department of home affairs of failing in its duties.

Since coming to office in August 2016, Mashaba has complained about illegal and undocumented immigrants and how they were draining the resources of the city he leads.

He complained that after three years and five ministers of home affairs, his attempts to get a meaningful engagement on how to address the illegal immigration crisis in Johannesburg had been ignored.

He also slammed the department of home affairs for failing to fulfil its constitutional obligation to address issues of undocumented immigrants and labelled it "dysfunctional".

Mashaba said this was making service delivery almost impossible for the city. With his mayoral committee members in tow, Mashaba spoke of the high costs incurred by the city for providing services to undocumented immigrants, whom they suspected to be in the country illegally.