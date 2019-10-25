DA falling apart but ANC will live another 100 years: Paul Mashatile
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Friday said the DA was falling apart while the ANC was going strong.
Mashatile was talking at the Joseph Gerard Centre, an old age home in Alexandra, where he donated his birthday cake to the gogos and mkhulus.
His visit was part of the ANC's celebration of Oliver Tambo's birthday and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Morogoro conference.
The former arts and culture minister told the elderly that good care was being taken of the ANC of Tambo, which he built up over 30 years as the organisation's longest-serving president.
"We are going to use this October month to remember the great Oliver Tambo and we thank him for building a formidable organisation that is now more than 100 years old," said Mashatile.
"ANC is a very strong organisation but others such as the DA are falling apart, as we saw this week when Mmusi Maimane resigned.
"The ANC still stands and we will ensure that we strengthen it so that it never falls apart. We will be united and build a strong ANC that will live for another hundred years."
Mashatile promised that the ANC would attend to the needs of the home after being told it needed more meat, toiletries, stoves, medical supplies and laundry material.
He said the party would deliver because the elderly were the most loyal ANC supporters.