Mpofu vs Malema? All you need to know about the EFF's December conference

The EFF leadership on Monday took journalists on a tour of the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the third-largest political party in South Africa will elect new leaders in December.

Julius Malema and the rest of his party's top six also fielded questions. Here is what you need to know about the conference, billed for December 13-16:

Who is the running for leadership positions?

The EFF's top leadership avoided saying if they would be available to contest for positions. Malema perhaps gave the clearest indication that he would be contesting for a second term in the top position as president, saying he did not have the skill set required for other positions in the party, such as secretary-general and treasurer-general.

With speculation mounting that Dali Mpofu is gearing up to contest Malema for the top job, Mpofu refused to answer when that was put to him. "Those questions will be answered in front of the whole country and nomination will be open to the media," he said.