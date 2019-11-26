Politics

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and that leaked audio recording: What we know

26 November 2019
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been dominating headlines after a leaked sex audio surfaced on social media at the weekend. The recording purportedly features a discussion between Mokgalapa and his MMC for roads and transport, Stella Senkubuge. 

Here's what we know: 

Contents of the recordings 

In the 30-minute audio, reportedly recorded in Senkubuge's Hatfield office, two voices can be heard discussing which government officials to fire, including the city's chief of operations, James Murphy, who is on holiday in Denmark. Talking about former mayor Solly Msimanga's policies, the two describe them as “stupid”, while the city’s speaker, Katlego Mathebe is called a “witch”, SowetanLIVE reported. 

Denials & blackmail

The mayor and MMC have denied they were sexually involved. They said the “intimate part” of the recording was doctored. They have laid charges of invasion of privacy and blackmail against unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station. 

Mokgalapa said the recording was used to demand the reinstatement of four municipal officials, who are on suspension. 

The DA investigates

The DA's provincial leader, John Moodey, said party leadership would meet the mayor, and its federal legal commission would be tasked with investigating the matter. 

“The DA is committed to provide clean governance and will act appropriately when such serious allegations arise,” he said.

ANC calls for Mokgalapa's resignation 

On Monday, the ANC accused Mokgalapa of using his power for sexual gains and said he needed to “fall on his sword and resign”.

“He is abusing his power. He even asks, 'am I making you nervous?', in the recording. The DA men like Mokgalapa acquire power and then use it on subordinates who report directly to them,” said ANC regional chair Kgosi Maepa.

He also dismissed claims by the duo that parts of the tape were doctored. He said the ANC had met with “experts” who verified that the clip was genuine. 

