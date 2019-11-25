'Fall on your sword and resign': ANC tells 'sex soundbyte' Tshwane mayor

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa "must fall on his sword and resign" over a leaked audio recording, the ANC demanded on Monday.

Mokgalapa confirmed on Sunday that he was being "blackmailed" with an audio recording containing "supposed intimate engagement" with a member of the mayoral committee, Stella Senkubuge.

He said a case of blackmail and extortion had been opened with the Brooklyn police.

ANC regional chair Kgosi Maepa said at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday: "This is no joke. We are not playing with him. Mokgalapa must fall on his sword and resign.

“He is abusing his power. He even asks 'am I making you nervous?' in the recording. The DA men like Mokgalapa acquire power and then use it on subordinates who report directly to them," Maepa alleged.

“What if the lady did not want to do that, but the guy asked 'are you nervous?'," he said.