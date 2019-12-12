Mmusi Maimane on The People’s Dialogue: 'Building one SA for all'

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Maimane said no leader was perfect but he hoped to work with “willing South Africans” to build a better nation.

“Over the last few weeks, I had the opportunity to reflect on that vision. As I reflect, I think of the mother I met in Alex who had hope of a better tomorrow for her child.

“She wanted her child to grow up in a safe community, with educational opportunities and access to a good-paying job and affordable health care,” he said.

“This is the same vision that a mom I met from Rondebosch had for her child.”

Maimane said South Africans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to the country they want to see being built.

“When I look at SA, I see a country brimming with potential, but plagued by leadership that divides us, black against white, against coloured, against Indian. They keep us divided so they can distract us from how they are in fact failing us.

“And I'm joining the People's Dialogue to offer this: If we break down what divides us and work together, we can build a united country that puts South Africans first,” said Maimane.

He said if South Africans could reconcile their pasts, they could “build a prosperous country”.

“Together, we can get to the day where that child from Alex and the child from Rondebosch have the same chances of achieving their dreams by working hard. This is my submission to the People's Dialogue. What is yours?”