Mmusi Maimane on The People’s Dialogue: 'Building one SA for all'
“When I look at SA, I see a country brimming with potential, but plagued by leadership that divides us, black against white, against coloured, against Indian.”
These are the words of former DA leader and MP Mmusi Maimane, who officially confirmed that he was joining The People's Dialogue.
The People's Dialogue was recently launched by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to engage with South Africans about forging a better future and build a united country.
Maimane and Mashaba first hinted at joining forces and working together to “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first” last week, TimesLIVES reported.
In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Maimane said no leader was perfect but he hoped to work with “willing South Africans” to build a better nation.
“Over the last few weeks, I had the opportunity to reflect on that vision. As I reflect, I think of the mother I met in Alex who had hope of a better tomorrow for her child.
“She wanted her child to grow up in a safe community, with educational opportunities and access to a good-paying job and affordable health care,” he said.
“This is the same vision that a mom I met from Rondebosch had for her child.”
Maimane said South Africans have a lot in common, especially when it comes to the country they want to see being built.
“When I look at SA, I see a country brimming with potential, but plagued by leadership that divides us, black against white, against coloured, against Indian. They keep us divided so they can distract us from how they are in fact failing us.
“And I'm joining the People's Dialogue to offer this: If we break down what divides us and work together, we can build a united country that puts South Africans first,” said Maimane.
He said if South Africans could reconcile their pasts, they could “build a prosperous country”.
“Together, we can get to the day where that child from Alex and the child from Rondebosch have the same chances of achieving their dreams by working hard. This is my submission to the People's Dialogue. What is yours?”
I look forward to engaging South Africans from all walks of life. Our nation needs hope. Our country has incredible potential. No leader is perfect but together we can build our nation. This is our SA, it’s the only one we have. It is our duty to build it together. God bless SA pic.twitter.com/eSyxPRiIdi— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 11, 2019