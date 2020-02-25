Chelsea must maintain composure against Bayern, says Jorginho

Chelsea must be aggressive all over the pitch when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday but they also have to maintain their composure if things do not go to plan, midfielder Jorginho has said.

The London side have been far from convincing at home in the Premier League this season, winning six of 14 games at Stamford Bridge, but produced one of their better displays to overcome Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday.

Jorginho said Chelsea had to make sure they did not press the panic button on Tuesday if Bayern got the upper hand.

"There are two games so we can't lose our mind and go crazy if something goes wrong.

"We need to be quiet, be smart," the Brazil-born Italy international told British media.

"When you create and defend, you need to be more aggressive and have more belief.

"On Saturday we were helping each other and that's very important. We need to keep doing this.

"We need to fight, run, hurt and believe in ourselves on the ball.

"When we have to defend we have to defend together ... that's what it takes to win big games."

Chelsea, who beat Bayern on penalties in the 2012 final, visit Munich for the second leg on March 18.