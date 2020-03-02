SA must be realistic, reduce state wage bill for growth and jobs: Ramaphosa

But Ramaphosa has reaffirmed Mboweni's announcement, saying the public sector wage bill is growing at an alarming rate and ought to be arrested if the country's economic fortunes are to change for the good of all.

“A large part of the savings will come from reducing the rate at which our wage bill grows,” wrote Ramaphosa.

“This will require focused discussions among all social partners, but particularly with public sector unions. These engagements need to be conducted in a spirit of seeking solutions.

“I am heartened by the willingness of all parties to engage in serious negotiations aimed at finding a solution.”

Ramaphosa, in a bid to ease the unions' concerns, said government had no plan to “dramatically cut the size of the public service” but rather to have a closer look at how to curtail the wage bill from growing at an unsustainable rate.

For instance, he said, it was cause for concern that salary increases in the public sector had for many years been effected at rates that were higher than the inflation rate.

“We need to fix this if we are to get public finances under control,” he said.

The government's spending on salaries was so high that it had now begun stifling spending on capital projects for growth such as infrastructure and other items crucial for service delivery.