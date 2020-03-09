Politics

Mmusi Maimane defends EFF’s Naledi Chirwa: 'This conspiracy smacks of Afrophobia'

09 March 2020 - 12:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane has defended EFF MP Naledi Chirwa after her nationality was scrutinised on social media at the weekend.

A Twitter user alleged that Chirwa was not South African and that she fraudulently obtained citizenship. 

The user said she would “one day” expand on the allegations on the social media platform.

Responding, Maimane said: “Every member of parliament is vetted thoroughly before taking up office. This birther conspiracy smacks of Afrophobia and fear of this brilliant young South African. It does not matter what party she represents, we must not entertain online abuse.”

Chirwa responded to a follower calling the claim a “hallucination”, saying it got “10/10 for humour”.

EFF president Julius Malema said: “Mxm, sies. Naledi Chirwa is us, and we will defend her with everything. Pillay, are [you] South African wena?”

The party's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, added: “Naledi Chirwa ngowethu ... Siyavuma.” 

