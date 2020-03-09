Mmusi Maimane defends EFF’s Naledi Chirwa: 'This conspiracy smacks of Afrophobia'

One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane has defended EFF MP Naledi Chirwa after her nationality was scrutinised on social media at the weekend.

A Twitter user alleged that Chirwa was not South African and that she fraudulently obtained citizenship.

The user said she would “one day” expand on the allegations on the social media platform.

Responding, Maimane said: “Every member of parliament is vetted thoroughly before taking up office. This birther conspiracy smacks of Afrophobia and fear of this brilliant young South African. It does not matter what party she represents, we must not entertain online abuse.”