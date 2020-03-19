We must amend our daily routines, says Joburg mayor as city shuts zoo, stadiums, theatres

Johannesburg has cancelled all events approved by the city after a mayoral committee meeting on coronavirus interventions.

The city said in a statement on Thursday that the cancellations were in line with the national state of disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. Among other things, public gatherings of more than 100 people - 50 if alcohol is involved - have been prohibited.

The city has also closed some of its public facilities.

“The Joburg, Soweto and Roodepoort theatres have been directed to postpone all shows and activities until further notice.