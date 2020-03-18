Covid-19 live updates: Infections in SA climb

Politicians 'underestimated' virus threat: EU chief

Political leaders "underestimated" the magnitude of the danger posed by the coronavirus, the president of the European Commission admitted on Wednesday, as the EU shut its borders.

"I think that all of us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus," Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's Bild newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday. "But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet."

"We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now," she added.

- AFP