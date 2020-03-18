South Africa

Covid-19 live updates: Infections in SA climb

18 March 2020 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
Passengers arrive at Cape Town International Airport on March 12 2020 wearing face masks to prevent being infected with the coronavirus.​
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Politicians 'underestimated' virus threat: EU chief

Political leaders "underestimated" the magnitude of the danger posed by the coronavirus, the president of the European Commission admitted on Wednesday, as the EU shut its borders.

"I think that all of us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus," Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's Bild newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday. "But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet."

"We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now," she added.

- AFP

Parkrun events cancelled

All parkrun events across SA, Namibia, and Eswatini have been cancelled with immediate effect.

In a statement, parkrun South Africa president Bruce Fordyce said that initially the closure will be in place until the end of March, however they expect it to continue through April at least.

Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116

The number of cases of Covid-19 in SA has increased to 116.

According to the health ministry, there has been an increase of 31 cases since Tuesday night's announcement of 85 cases.

SA citizen shares step-by-step guide on how she deals with Covid-19 in China

Slindile Mhlongo, a South African living in China, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share how she is dealing with the pandemic.

Instead of panicking, Mhlongo said she's been practising social distancing for 58 days and it has helped her cope.

People eat dinner in their car at Dick’s Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington, US, on March 17 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

'Scrubs' throwback clip on the importance of social distancing goes viral

In the wake of social distancing, a throwback clip from the US comedy series Scrubs, explaining its importance, has gone viral.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged social distancing, banning gathering and events of more than 100 people as Covid-19 continues to spread.

In the 2006 clip of the episode titled “My Cabbage”, Dr Kelso (played by Ken Jenkins) can be seen explaining to the janitor that infection was the number one cause of death in a hospital.

“Infection can start with a simple sneeze, and then a handshake, perhaps an accidental collision, then a simple touch on the shoulder and just like that you have a patient in trouble.”

Watch the video here.

Doctors map body's Covid-19 immune response: study

Researchers in Australia said on Tuesday they had mapped the body's immune response to the novel coronavirus, in a potential breakthrough in the fight against the global killer.

A team of scientists were able to test blood samples from a patient who had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised with moderate symptoms.

Authors of the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, said it was the first time experts had mapped the body's general immune response to the new disease.

Italy rushes new doctors into service to help battle coronavirus

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus which claimed another 345 lives.

The death toll rose to 2,503 over the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 31,506 from a previous 27,980 — the largest number outside China.

South Africans flown home from Wuhan all negative for Covid-19

