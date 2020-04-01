COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day six: Keeping you informed with the latest on Covid-19

01 April 2020 07:14

Spaza shops to get financial relief for lockdown losses, but T&Cs apply

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has unveiled a scheme to assist spaza shop owners during the lockdown.

Strict terms and conditions will apply, however.

The support to spaza shops will not discriminate on whether or they are owned by South Africans or foreign nationals. As long as they are properly registered, all shall receive assistance, said Ntshavheni,

Details about when applications will open will be announced on April 2, she added.