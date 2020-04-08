'A fairytale': Mzansi reacts to Mduduzi Manana's statement on #Stellalunch
Mduduzi Manana's explanation for his lockdown rule-breaking “social lunch” with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been met with mixed reactions online.
On Tuesday, he denied that the viral picture showing him and Ndabeni-Abrahams seated at the table having a meal was a social visit.
The now-deleted picture was posted on Sunday with the caption “It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical and essential services.”
The lunch between the two was slammed for violating lockdown regulations — which is a criminal offence.
Manana said in a statement that Ndabeni-Abrahams came over to his house to “pick up” personal protective equipment for a group of students, before she was invited in for lunch.
“I received a call from Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who informed me that she was visiting a site in Fourways where a number of students were working on the Covid-19 digital services,” said Manana.
Manana further said: “Upon her arrival, my family was having lunch and I invited her to join us. She collected the material and headed to her next assignment.
“On hindsight, it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving clear context, thereby creating the impression that it was a ‘social lunch’. For this, we profusely apologise.”
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months — one month of which will be unpaid.
On social media many people, including One SA leader Mmusi Maimane, called the statement a “fairytale”.
Here is snapshot of what people had to say.
If “once upon a time” was a person! This fairytale is the shakiest one I have ever read.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 7, 2020
Why delete the picture and avoid media and news publications all day, this could have been said at 8am today. pic.twitter.com/WmdaAPwJUI
Dear Mduduzi Manana— Mulaudzi Brian (@MulaudziBT) April 7, 2020
Your statement leaves us with more questions than answers....... pic.twitter.com/FhgbJ80hZx
Mduduzi Manana has released a statement defending Min Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' visit to his house while we're on #Lockdown. She was there to pick up masks, sanitizers etc for students working on COVID-19 digital services, according to the good sir.— Sesona Ngqakamba (@Sesona_Ngqaks) April 7, 2020
Yah ne! We are their popayiz. pic.twitter.com/BtvEg1Vdxh
Mduduzi Manana could have left the matter at it is to disappear, his caption say on her way back but his statement says on her way to 🤣🤣🤣🤣— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) April 7, 2020
If "work-related travel" was a statement. 🙄 #MduduziManana pic.twitter.com/CW3gneIgYE— Michael (@TheMikeAppel) April 7, 2020
Dearl Cde Mduduzi Manana— Mogau Mabapa (@mogaumabapa) April 7, 2020
Honestly, there was no need for that media statement you issued. You should have left it like that after posting lunch picture.