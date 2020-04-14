Soccer

Coach Dan Malesela reveals he nearly joined Black Leopards before lockdown

"Discussions happened before and after their last against Bidvest Wits in March"

14 April 2020 - 15:31 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Dan Malesela says he is sitting at his home waiting for his phone to ring.
Dan Malesela says he is sitting at his home waiting for his phone to ring.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Coach Dan Malesela has revealed that he came close to joining Premiership side Black Leopards last month but the negotiations broke down.

The former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach said talks were at an advanced stage but in the end he was not satisfied with the offer that was on the table.

“The one club that I spoke to was Black Leopards but we couldn’t agree on a few issues from my side‚" he said.

"Without going into details out of respect for the club‚ what was offered was not good for me and unfortunately we could not find each other.

"Discussions happened before and after their last against Bidvest Wits in March."

Malesela has been without a job since February when he parted ways with GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy and sitting at home waiting for his phone to ring.

“For now it’s wait and see and we will see what happens in the coming weeks and months‚" he said.

"If I am going to join another team‚ it will either be soon after this lockdown or in the new season. At the moment there is nothing on the table‚ only promises here and there.

"My discussions with Leopards did not work out but something will come out.”

MORE:

No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards

While the big international leagues are worried about being indebted to broadcasters in the event of not finishing their seasons, the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Dejected player close to breaking point as unpaid salary continues to frustrate him

A soccer player in Polokwane says he is close to breaking point as his salary has not been paid since last year.
Sport
3 hours ago

They say old habits die hard, but die they must

Friday April 10 marked the 27th anniversary of the assassination of Chris Hani.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We train as per normal': SA star Dino Ndlovu on life in China Soccer
  2. Augusta misses out on Erik van Rooyen as wife scores over golf Sport
  3. Bulls director of rugby Jake White wants success - quickly Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | They say old habits die hard, but die they must Sport
  5. No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards Sport

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation

Related articles

  1. Tiger Woods relives joy of winning fifth Masters Sport
  2. Malesela: 'You wake up in the morning and don’t know what you are going to do ... Soccer
  3. Italian FA hopes for coronavirus testing, return to training in May Soccer
  4. Roy Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season Soccer
  5. Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi Soccer
  6. Sundowns star Anele Ngcongca admits he is frustrated on the sidelines Soccer
  7. AmaZulu's Bongi Ntuli hopes he still has a chance to chase Pirates rival ... Soccer
  8. Hearts add to criticism of Scottish Professional Football League over ... Soccer
  9. Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish out of hospital after positive coronavirus test Soccer
  10. Manchester United's Pogba determined to return 'more hungry' from injury Soccer
X