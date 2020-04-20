Politics

ANC slams members who looted food parcels and defied lockdown laws

20 April 2020 - 19:37 By Qaanitah Hunter
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has slammed party members abusing lockdown regulations.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The ANC on Monday came out strongly against members who have defied lockdown regulations, looted food parcels and corrupted government procurement processes during the nationwide shutdown.

It has also condemned the partisan use of food parcels and slammed public representatives for politicking.

The party held an extended meeting of its national working committee (NWC), which included other national executive committee (NEC) members and provincial leaders, to discuss and appraise the ANC government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The NWC expressed its abhorrence at acts of defiance and ill-discipline by some of its own members, public representatives and leaders,” said party secretary-general Ace Magashule in a statement on Monday evening.

His comments come after reports that party representatives had been arrested for violating various regulations of the 35-day lockdown.

“It [the NWC] instructed its structures to investigate and act swiftly and decisively against any cadres who have defied lockdown regulations, looted food and supplies meant for poor households, and subverted procurement process through corrupt practices,” said Magashule.

Other ANC councillors and leaders have been implicated in misappropriating food parcels meant to alleviate hunger among the country’s most vulnerable.

Opposition parties have warned of party leaders who have corrupted procurement processes amid the national crises.

“The extended NWC condemns the partisan use of food parcels and warns that any ANC deployee who undermines the dignity and unity of the people will be subject to disciplinary procedures. Now is not the time for politicking,” the statement read.

Magashule said the NWC has instructed its provincial structures to proceed decisively against any allegations made against its leaders and public representatives.

“The ANC headquarters will monitor and provide weekly reports to the officials on immediate actions taken against these transgressors. These breaches do not in any way reflect the ethos of the ANC, and the movement, its government and public representatives will continue to serve the public with integrity.”

Further, the party insisted that no protective clothing, masks or food parcels should be branded with or distributed with ANC symbols.

