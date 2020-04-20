ANC slams members who looted food parcels and defied lockdown laws

The ANC on Monday came out strongly against members who have defied lockdown regulations, looted food parcels and corrupted government procurement processes during the nationwide shutdown.

It has also condemned the partisan use of food parcels and slammed public representatives for politicking.

The party held an extended meeting of its national working committee (NWC), which included other national executive committee (NEC) members and provincial leaders, to discuss and appraise the ANC government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The NWC expressed its abhorrence at acts of defiance and ill-discipline by some of its own members, public representatives and leaders,” said party secretary-general Ace Magashule in a statement on Monday evening.

His comments come after reports that party representatives had been arrested for violating various regulations of the 35-day lockdown.