'I wish I was sitting on money,' Jacob Zuma in interview with Duduzane

Does former president Jacob Zuma have millions of rands or dollars stashed away in a bunker at his Nkandla home?

No, at least that is according to him, in a reply to a question posed by his son Duduzane in an interview in what appears to be a trailer of a reality show soon to be released in full.

The video has gone viral on social media.

In it, the duo talk about wide-ranging political issues, including the treatment of deputy president David Mabuza in Russia for alleged poisoning and Duduzane's role in it.

Zuma also comments about state capture, and denies his involvement in it, saying there is no shred of evidence implicating him.

At the beginning of the trailer, Duduzane asks his father to comment on allegations that he is stinking rich.

Zuma responds to the question: "I wish I was sitting on money but nobody has showed me where is this money that I am sitting on.

"Nobody has said here was Zuma and the state capture that has made me [rich]."