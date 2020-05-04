KZN residents go hungry after ANC and IFP impasse over food parcels

Residents of Gcilima, a semi-rural area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, are caught in a political food fight after a member of the IFP was allegedly stopped from delivering food to the area.

IFP MP and national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has claimed he was stopped by an ANC ward councillor, Richard Nyembezi, from delivering food parcels to 50 needy families in the area on Sunday.

"He had no business with the food, as the people we were giving food to were the ones he had overlooked. There was no way I was going to interact with the very culprit who was at the heart of us going to deliver food there in the first place," said Hlengwa.

Nyembezi denied the allegations, saying he welcomed the delivery but had asked that the food parcels not be delivered by IFP-branded vehicles as this could incite violence in the area, which is an ANC stronghold.